Mahesh Bhupathi named captain for India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced Mahesh Bhupathi as the skipper for the India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.
Six players have been named by the association, who will be taking part in Davis Cup. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Sasi Kumar Mukund have all been named in the lineup.
Mukund has been named as the reserve and Zeeshan Ali will be the coach of the team.
Two physios will also accompany the Indian team to take part in the Davis Cup, while Sunder Iyer will travel with the team to Pakistan as the team manager.
Earlier, AITA Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee had confirmed that the Indian team will be travelling to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup.
"Yes, we will go. It is not a bilateral series, it's a World Cup of tennis so we have to go. There was no communication with the government as it's a world event, we have to abide by the IOC charter," AITA Secretary had told ANI.
"The team of six players, support staff and coach will be going to Pakistan. I will also go along with the team. We will be putting in the visa application for everyone. Pakistan hockey team travelled to India for the World Cup and now we are also going," he had added.
The Davis Cup draw was rolled out in February this year, but after the Pulwama attack on February 14, chances of the Indian tennis team touring Pakistan looked bleak.
The Indian cricket team had last toured Pakistan in 2007, and after that, no team across any sport has toured Pakistan.
India last played Pakistan in the Davis Cup in 2006 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, in which the hosts managed to register a 3-2 win to take India's head-to-head tally against Pakistan to 6-0. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:40 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:37 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:27 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:09 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:40 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:37 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:55 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:41 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:23 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:18 IST

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:32 IST

