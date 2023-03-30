Miami Open: Daniil Medvedev downs Quentin Halys to set Christopher Eubanks clash in QFs

Miami [US], March 30 (ANI): The World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev produced a superb performance on Wednesday to defeat Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 Miami Open.

Now into his third consecutive quarter-final in Miami, the 27-year-old will hope to carry his recent red-hot form into his last-eight clash against home favourite Christopher Eubanks.

In his first ATP Head2Head matchup with Halys, Medvedev overcame the sole break point of the first set in the fifth game to advance, and he furthered his advantage by breaking the Frenchman's serve in the first game of the second set.



"I thought it was going to be cancelled. I'm pretty happy that I managed to play not so bad because it was not easy. I think that's why Quentin was also missing a lot, because when you play at midnight... You usually sleep at midnight. So trying to play some tennis then [was tough]," ATP.com quoted said Medvedev after saying.

Elsewhere, Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeated World No. 1 doubles pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in Indian Wells to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

On Wednesday in Miami, the duo rallied from a set down to upset the Miami top seeds 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 to reach their second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

The winner of Nathaniel Lammons-Jackson Withrow and Lloyd Glasspool-Harri Heliovaara, who were tied at 3/4 in a match tie-break when rain stopped play for the evening, will proceed to face the Mexican-French pairing.

The only other doubles match played on Wednesday saw German Kevin Krawietz and Frenchman Fabrice Martin move to the semi-finals by defeating American singles stars Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-5. (ANI)

