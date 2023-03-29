Miami Open: Elena Rybakina defeats Martina Trevisan to advance into SFs

Miami [US], March 29 (ANI): World No.7 Elena Rybakina overpowered Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-0 to storm to her third semifinal of the season at the Miami Open.

The 23-year-old is now two wins away from becoming the fifth woman to complete the "Sunshine Double", sweeping back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami in a single season.

Rybakina will face either World No.3 Jessica Pegula or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals on Thursday.



With a double-fault by Trevisan, Rybakina received the opening break of the game to take a 3-1 lead. At 4-3, Trevisan broke back to regain serve, but Rybakina didn't lose another game after that. Trevisan found it difficult to get the ball out of Rybakina's attack zone and Rybakina sealed the match after 69 minutes.

Rybakina finished the match with 23 winners, including 10 aces, and 21 unforced errors. Trevisan hit 11 winners to 13 unforced errors.

Rybakina became the first player this season to surpass 200 aces. Her 10 aces against Trevisan bring her season total to 201. She entered the match leading the WTA Tour ace scoreboard with 191.

She also made history by being the first woman since 2018 to score 10 or more aces in four straight games. She is also the first woman to hit 10 or more aces in four matches at a single tournament since Serena Williams at the 2020 US Open. (ANI)

