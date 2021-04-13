Monte-Carlo Masters: Medvedev withdraws after testing Covid-19 positive

Paris [France], April 13 (ANI): Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Tuesday confirmed that world number two Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Following the return of a positive COVID-19 test result on April 12, 2021, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has been withdrawn from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters," ATP said in an official statement.

Talking about his withdrawal from the tournament, Medvedev said: "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible."



Medvedev has been moved into isolation and he continues to be monitored by the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team. He has been replaced in the singles second round (following a first-round Bye) and has been withdrawn from doubles competition.

Medvedev had reached the finals of the Australian Open this year, but he faced a loss against world number one Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

Djokovic defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his 18th Grand Slam title and his 9th Australian Open title. (ANI)

