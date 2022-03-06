Monterrey Open: Camila Osorio beats Diaz to set up a final clash with Leylah Fernandez

Monterrey [Mexico], March 6 (ANI): Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio defeated No.6 seed Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Monterrey Open.

No.5 seed Osorio will now face the defending champion Leylah Fernandez of Canada for the Abierto GNP Seguros title on Sunday after they both won straight-sets semi-finals on Saturday night here in Monterrey.



The 20-year-old Osorio came off a difficult win over No.1 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals to reach the semi-final. Osorio is a win away from her second career title. Last year, Osorio also beat Parrizas Diaz in the final round of the Wimbledon qualifier.

No.2 seed Fernandez defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in another semi-final clash. The 19-year-old Fernandez ease past Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 12 minutes. Defending champion Fernandez has won her last nine matches in the tournament at the Abierto GNP Seguros. Fernandez excels on Mexican soil, where she has reached three of her four finals.

Osorio and Fernandez will be meeting each other for the first time professional in Monterrey Open. However, they met three times in juniors, in junior Grand Slam tournaments. Fernandez won their matches at junior Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, while Osorio clinched a win at the 2018 junior US Open. (ANI)

