Monterrey Open: Camila Osorio beats Elina Svitolina to enter semis

Monterrey [Mexico], March 5 (ANI): Colombian tennis star Camila Osorio defeated Elina Svitolina in a thrilling match to enter the semis here in Monterrey on Friday.

World No. 44 Osorio defeated the Ukrainian 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) to reach the last four. The Colombian prevailed after 2 hours and 33 minutes in the match. This was her third tournament of the year.

"I never gave up in any moment, I was 6-1 down, and I just kept fighting, and I kept grinding point by point. I'm really proud of that," stated joyous Osorio as per WTA's official site.



The World No.15 and 2020 Monterrey Open champion Elina Svitolina looked dominant in the first set of the game to drew the first blood. But 20-year-old Colombian started sturdy defence in the second set to claim the only cleave of that set at 6-5, pushing the clash into a decider.

Osorio is now 2-0 against Svitolina, the World No.15 and 2020 Monterrey champion.

In Friday's opening match, No.6 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz outlasted her fellow Spaniard, No.4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 in 3 hours and 2 minutes.

Camila Osorio will now take on Parrizas Diaz in the semi-finals.(ANI)

