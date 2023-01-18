Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open added to 2023 WTA calendar

Florida [US], January 18 (ANI): The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Tuesday added Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as the newest destination for the world's professional women's tennis tour.

The WTA 500 level tournament will take place from February 6-12, staged on the outdoor hard courts of the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the heart of the United Arab Emirates capital city, Abu Dhabi.

The venue has a rich tennis history. It hosted the WTA Women's Tennis Open in 2021, an event won by Aryna Sabalenka, and the Mubadala World Tennis Championships exhibition event for the past 15 years.



The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will enhance the February swing in the Middle East, with Abu Dhabi kicking off the week of February 6, followed by the Qatar TotalEngergies Open (Doha) on February 13 and Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships from February 19.

"We are delighted that the Hologic WTA Tour will be coming to Abu Dhabi as the MENA region has played an integral role in the WTA's legacy of giving women across the globe the opportunity to compete at the highest level since 2001," WTA Chairman and CEO, Steve Simon was quoted as saying by WTA.com.

"We are excited to work with the tournament organizers in showcasing our product in front of the passionate fans in the region and are extremely grateful for the commitment to building our presence in the region with the staging of this world-class event," Simon added.

Qualifying matches for the tournament will begin on Sunday, February 5, with main-draw matches for the 28-strong singles field and 16-team doubles draw commencing Monday, February 6. (ANI)

