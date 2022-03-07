Nadal can do anything that he wants on the court: Marcos Giron

California [USA], March 7 (ANI): American tennis player Marcos Giron praised Rafael Nadal and admitted that he was surprised by the Spaniard's selection of shots in the Australian Open 2022.

The 21 grand slam champion defeated Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of the Australian Open in January.

World No. 55 lauded Nadal's ability to make quick and right decisions on the court, saying he can do anything that he wants on the court. Giron reflected on the clash with World No. 4 in Melbourne.



"It was interesting because I've seen him play, obviously an insane amount of matches, throughout my whole life - you know, growing up playing tennis," said Marcos Giron as stated by ATP.

"But that being said, I was kind of surprised with his shot selection in the sense that, kind of when you play him, you feel that he can do anything that he wants on the court but he always makes the right decision," he added.

The American player emphasized the Spaniard's ability to take advantage even in the minimal opportunities and the way Nadal practices he has the ability to works his play into the points.

"He's always able to choose a shot that [gets] him back in the point and gives him an opportunity, he always - whenever there's a marginal opportunity - he always seems to take advantage of it. He wasn't just blasting winners - you see him in practice absolutely annihilating the ball and you know he has the ability to - but he doesn't play like that, he works his way into the point," Giron continued.

The 35-year-old Spanish player went ahead to win his second Australian Open title and men's record 21 Grand Slam crown. (ANI)

