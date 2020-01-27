Nadal defeats Nick Kyrgios to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): In a hard-fought match, world number 1 Rafael Nadal on Monday secured a win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios at Rod Laver Arena to book his spot in the quarterfinals of Australian Open.

In a match that lasted for three hours and 38 minutes, Nadal defeated local boy Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion advanced to his 12th Australian open quarterfinal. He equalled Jimmy Connors' record of playing 41 Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Nadal looked in good form and clinched the opening set 6-3 in 36 minutes. However, Kyrgios bounced back and took the second set 3-6 in 46 minutes.

In the third set, both players looked to gain the upper hand and the set went into a tiebreak. Nadal's experience came handy as he clinched the third set 7-6.

In the fourth set, the 33-year-old Spaniard took an early lead by going past Kyrgios for a 2-1 lead. Nadal extended his lead to 5-3 but the Aussie broke back and levelled the set 5-5.

However, the world number 1 controlled his nerves and took the set 7-5.

Earlier today, Germany's Alexander Zverev cruised into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after securing a straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev of Russia. On the other hand, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka stunned Daniil Medvedev of Russia to reach the last eight of the tournament.

Dominic Thiem of Austria also booked his berth in the last eight after registering a win over France's Gael Monfils. (ANI)

