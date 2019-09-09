Nadal wins 4th US Open title after marathon five-set battle with Russia's Medvedev

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev after a valiant fight by the latter to win his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Sunday.

In a marathon final that lasted for nearly five hours, Nadal defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to capture his 19th Grand Slam singles title, one shy of breaking Roger Federer's all-time men's record.

Nadal was the favourite to win the final and started off with comfortable victories in the first two sets.

However, Medvedev, aiming to win his maiden US Open title, gave a tough fight to the 33-year-old Spaniard to set the game beautifully.

The 23-year-old Russian fifth seed gave a massive scare to Nadal as he shifted styles and won the next two sets in the enthralling match. With the fourth set tied, there was a chance for Medvedev to create an upset and repeat yesterday's script where Canada's teen sensation Bianca Andreescu shocked US' tennis ace, Serena Williams.

However, in the fifth set, Nadal, with his resilient attitude, continued his natural attacking game and finally overcame the obstacle to breeze away to his fourth US Open crown. (ANI)

