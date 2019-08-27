India's Sumit Nagal in action against Roger Federer in US Open
India's Sumit Nagal in action against Roger Federer in US Open

Nagal goes past Federer in the first set at US Open

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 07:56 IST

New York [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): In the ongoing first-round match of the US Open between India's Sumit Nagal and Switzerland's Roger Federer, the former won the first set by 6-4.
The first set was a closely fought affair as both Federer and Nagal went back and forth and at one stage the set was tied at 4-4. It was then that Nagal won games continuously, and the 22-year old won the first set 6-4.
Sumit Nagal had qualified for the US Open main draw on Friday.
Nagal had become the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam as he had defeated Brazil's Jaao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
The 22-year-old had earlier won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title in 2015.
Earlier in the day, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the US Open in the first round by world number five Daniil Medvedev.
Gunneswaran was defeated in straight sets 4-6, 1-6, 2-6.
While filing this story, Federer was 3-0 ahead in the second set. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:47 IST

