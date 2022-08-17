Naomi Osaka crashes out; Marie Bouzkova rolls into Cincinnati Masters 2nd round

Cincinnati [US], August 17 (ANI): Zhang Shuai of China ended 2020 finalist Naomi Osaka's Western & Southern Open campaign with a win in the first round on Tuesday.

Zhang Shuai produced a stunning performance to advance to the second round of the tournament, defeating Osaka 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted for 75 minutes.

Zhang's four aces were some way off Osaka's tally, but the Chinese player used her serve much more effectively. Osaka displayed moments of her best form as she levelled the second set at 5-5, having trailed 5-3. Serving for the match a second time, Zhang made no mistake, sealing a match with her fourth ace of the day.



On the other hand, Marie Bouzkova advanced into the second round of the Western & Southern Open, as No.11 seed Coco Gauff had to retire after suffering a left ankle injury.

Gauff was leading 5-3, 30-15 when she twisted her ankle. After dropping serve in the first game of the second set, Gauff called a stop to the match. Bouzkova will face another American, Alison Riske-Amritraj, in the second round.

Also on Tuesday, Shelby Rogers cruised into the second round, defeating fellow American and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-2, 6-1.

Later on the same day, No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit became the first player to reach the Round of 16 this week, achieving a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 rain-interrupted victory over qualifier Tereza Martincova after two-and-a-half hours of play. (ANI)

