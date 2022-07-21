Naomi Osaka parts ways with longtime coach Wim Fissette

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Former world number one Naomi Osaka and her coach Wim Fissette ended their working relationship, the latter announced on Wednesday.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become. She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in," announcing the split from Osaka, Fissette wrote on Instagram.

"It's been incredible to play a part in that journey. Thank you ... I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter."



Osaka was Fissette's latest high-profile charge on the WTA Tour. Prior to Osaka, the Belgian worked with compatriot Kim Clijsters, as well as other former World No. 1s Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep and Angelique Kerber, among others.

Their working relationship began at the start of the 2020 season, and together, Fisette helped guide Osaka to two of her four Grand Slam titles. She won the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open under Fissette's tutelage.

Osaka missed recent Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury after her first-round defeat at the 2022 French Open. However, she's expected to make her return in two weeks at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. The former World No. 1 has accepted a wild card for the WTA 500 event, which begins Aug 1. (ANI)

