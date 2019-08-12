Naomi Osaka regains top spot in WTA rankings

Florida [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Japan's Naomi Osaka on Monday regained the number one spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Ashleigh Barty had taken the spot from Osaka but the latter has now returned to the top spot. Osaka has 6417 points now under her belt.

Barty holds the second position with 6256 points followed by Karolina Pliskova, who has 6185 points.

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu, who became the first Canadian woman to win the modern Rogers Cup, broke new ground by claiming the 14th spot in the rankings.

Serena Williams also climbed two spots as she is now on the eighth position with 3995 points. (ANI)

