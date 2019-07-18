Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams to compete at US Open

Florida [US], July 18 (ANI): Defending champion Naomi Osaka and runner-up Serena Williams are among the 13 Grand Slam winners to compete at the US Open, beginning August 26.

Osaka and Williams will be joined by world number one Ashleigh Barty, the 2017 US Open champion and world number eight Sloane Stephens, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, the 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber and the 2006 US Open champion Maria Sharapova.

Others to take part in the tournament include two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, the 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, the 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, and the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

America's number 43 CiCi Bellis and number 100 and former US Open semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe used the special ranking to gain entry into the main draw.

Top 102 Women Tennis Association (WTA) players in the latest edition of the rankings will get direct entry to the tournament, WTA quoted the United States Tennis Association (USTA).



Sixteen more players will gain entry through the US Open Qualifying Tournament, which will take place from August 19 to 24.

The remaining eight spots will be filled through wildcards awarded by the USTA. The United States has 15 women players who qualified for direct entry into the US Open's main draw. (ANI)

