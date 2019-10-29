Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals

Shenzhen [China], Oct 29 (ANI): Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the 2019 WTA Finals due to a right shoulder injury here on Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals," Osaka said in a statement.

"It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year," she added.

Osaka defeated World number six Petra Kvitova 7-6, 4-6 and 6-4 on Sunday. The reigning Australian Open champion was set to face Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday night.

Dutch tennis player Kiki Bertens who is named as the replacement for Osaka in the Red Group will lock horns with Barty later in the day. (ANI)

