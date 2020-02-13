Netflix to stream documentary on Japan's tennis sensation Naomi Osaka

Washington DC [USA], Feb 13 (ANI): Netflix will be streaming a documentary series on Japan's tennis sensation Naomi Osaka.

The series will be covering Osaka's breakthrough year and it will also include footage from the US Open in August last year, reported Variety.

Title and the streaming date for the series on Osaka has not been revealed by the streaming giant yet.

"To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won't look like a traditional sports documentary, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone," Variety quoted Osaka as saying.

It will be directed by Garrett Bradley, whose short film 'Alone', made with The New York Times OpDocs, was shortlisted for an Academy Award.

At Sundance 2020, Garrett won best director for her U.S. documentary feature in competition 'Time'.

Twenty-two-year-old Osaka created history by becoming the first Asian player to reach the number one singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam (US Open) in 2018, and a second at the Australian Open in 2019.

She is currently placed at the tenth spot in the WTA rankings. (ANI)

