Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (File Photo)

Netizens hail Nadal as he scripts 19th Grand Slam win

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal">Rafael Nadal scripted his 19th Grand Slam win, netizens lauded the player and sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter.
Nadal defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the finals to record his fourth US Open title win on Sunday (local time).
"Well yes I'm crying but these are tears of joy and happiness #USOpen #USOpenFinals #USOpen2019 #Nadal," one fan tweeted.

"A lot can change in a few months. From struggling to regain his form on his favourite surface and thinking about taking a break to winning not only Rome and (the 12th!) RG but also a M1000 and a GS on hard courts. Simply Rafael Nadal">Rafael Nadal things. Unmatched passion and will," another fan tweeted.

"Two legends. Two lefties. One photo. Rocket Rod Laver giving the 2019 @usopen champion Rafael Nadal">Rafael Nadal his trophy. #USOpen #UsOpenFinal," one Twitter user commented.

"What a Champ Rafael Nadal">Rafael Nadal 2020 French Open will be your 20th Grand Slam, Go Rafa Go !!!#USOpen," another user tweeted.

"Kudos to the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray who could win more than 1 Grand Slam title in the era of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. It's not easy to do. We don't give them enough credit. #USOpen," one fan tweeted.

In a marathon final that lasted for nearly five hours, Nadal defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to capture his 19th Grand Slam singles title, one shy of breaking Roger Federer's all-time men's record.
Nadal was the favourite to win the final and started off with comfortable victories in the first two sets.
However, Medvedev, aiming to win his maiden US Open title, gave a tough fight to the 33-year-old Spaniard to set the game beautifully.
The 23-year-old Russian fifth seed gave a massive scare to Nadal as he shifted styles and won the next two sets in the enthralling match. With the fourth set tied, there was a chance for Medvedev to create an upset and repeat yesterday's script where Canada's teen sensation Bianca Andreescu shocked US' tennis ace, Serena Williams.
However, in the fifth set, Nadal, with his resilient attitude, continued his natural attacking game and finally overcame the obstacle to breeze away to his fourth US Open crown. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

iocl