Nick Kyrgios pulls out of United Cup due to injury

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the United Cup less than 24 hours before the start of the tournament, citing an ankle injury on Wednesday.

As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Kyrgios' late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own teammates by surprise.

Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached the Wimbledon final this year, was expected to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which takes place in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize money.



With the stage set, Team Australia is determined to deliver in front of its home fans in Sydney this week at the United Cup. The home nation, led by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, will play Team Great Britain and Team Spain in a stacked Group D.

"I think everyone is excited to kick off the year here in Sydney. We've got amazing players on this team. Alex [de Minaur] is one of the best players in the world. [Jason] Kubler has had an incredible year as well, qualifying for a couple of slams," vice-captain Samantha Stosur said on Wednesday.

The inaugural United Cup brings together the best ATP Tour and WTA Tour players in an 18-country teams' event played over 11 days across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

