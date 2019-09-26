Nick Kyrgios suspended for 16-week from ATP

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was on Tuesday suspended from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 16 weeks for his "aggravated behaviour" at the Cincinnati Masters.

The investigation, conducted by Executive Vice President Gayle David Bradshaw, concluded that Kyrgios committed aggravated behavior under the player major offense provision in the ATP code.

"The USD 25,000 fine and 16-week suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period provided that the conditions are met. Any appeal by Kyrgios must be lodged within five working days of today's determination," the ATP said in a statement.

The 24-year-old was fined USD 113,000 for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the Cincinnati Masters second-round match.

Separately, a second investigation took place related to comments made by Kyrgios towards ATP during the US Open. Following a clarification issued by the player the following day, it was determined that the incident did not constitute a player major offence, and no additional penalties were applied. (ANI)

