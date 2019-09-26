Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios suspended for 16-week from ATP

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:49 IST

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios was on Tuesday suspended from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 16 weeks for his "aggravated behaviour" at the Cincinnati Masters.
The investigation, conducted by Executive Vice President Gayle David Bradshaw, concluded that Kyrgios committed aggravated behavior under the player major offense provision in the ATP code.
"The USD 25,000 fine and 16-week suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period provided that the conditions are met. Any appeal by Kyrgios must be lodged within five working days of today's determination," the ATP said in a statement.
The 24-year-old was fined USD 113,000 for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov in the Cincinnati Masters second-round match.
Separately, a second investigation took place related to comments made by Kyrgios towards ATP during the US Open. Following a clarification issued by the player the following day, it was determined that the incident did not constitute a player major offence, and no additional penalties were applied. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:44 IST

India bag 9th gold medal at 10th Asian Age Group Championships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): India clinched its ninth gold medal at the ongoing 10th Asian Age Group Championships here at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:42 IST

There will be lot of pressure on us: Alyssa Healy on T20 WC

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both ODI and T20I format, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy said there will be immense pressure on them to be in the finals of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:03 IST

Ireland announce squad for Oman tour, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 26 (ANI): Cricket Ireland (CI) on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming Oman tour and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier which will be held in UAE next month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:58 IST

Adelaide Strikers signs Lauren Winfield, Stafanie Taylor for WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 26 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers on Thursday signed English batter Lauren Winfield and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:22 IST

Rupa Gurunath elated over becoming first woman president of TNCA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath is elated over her appointment as the first woman president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). She would soon finalise the lease agreement with the government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Selectors should talk to Dhoni and ask about his future plan: Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday asked the Indian selectors to have a word with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni regarding his future plan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:01 IST

FIFA Capacity Building workshop commences in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The two-day FIFA Capacity Building Workshop for State Associations commenced in Dwarka, New Delhi on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:33 IST

We got really high expectations: Rachael Haynes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 26 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both, ODIs and T20Is, Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes said the team has immense expectations from themselves ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:54 IST

ICC announces partnership with Facebook for carrying out digital content

Dubai [UAE], Sept 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a partnership with social media giant Facebook for carrying out a range of digital content across four years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:06 IST

CA lauds Chappell as he retires from National Talent Manager post

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 26 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday congratulated Greg Chappel upon his retirement from the post of National Talent Manager.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:56 IST

Rupa Gurunath elected as TNCA President

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath, the daughter of former BCCI President N Srinivasan was elected as the President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:37 IST

October 23 last day of CoA in office: Vinod Rai

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): October 23 will be the last day for Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in office, chief Vinod Rai confirmed on Thursday.

Read More
iocl