Novak Djokovic enters Wimbledon quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round on Monday.

As a result of this win, the defending champion has reached the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam for the 45th time in his career and the 11th time in Wimbledon.

"That's always the aim: to reach the final stages of Grand Slams. These are the biggest events in our sport so I always try to set my form so that I can play my best at these tournaments. I try not to take things for granted - to get to the final eight is a great result but we keep on going," official website of Wimbledon quoted Djokovic as saying.

"I never played Ugo before but I've seen him play at the US Open last year, French Open this year; he's won against a couple of great players at this tournament. So I definitely had to study his game and tactically adjust. He probably wasn't at his best but he's had a great tournament and I'm just very pleased to execute the job in three sets," he added.

The Serbian was at his dominant best and he did not allow Humbert to have any kind of momentum in the match.

Djokovic won the first two sets quite easily and he brushed off Humbert's challenge.

Humbert tried to stretch Djokovic in the final set, and he was able to win three games, but Djokovic proved too much for the French and he ended up taking the final set 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon as he defeated Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round.


