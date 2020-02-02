Novak Djokovic lifts 8th Australian Open title, defeats Thiem in five-set battle

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 2 (ANI): The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Austria's Dominic Thiem on Sunday in a five-set thriller to win his eighth Australian Open title.

In a marathon final that lasted almost for four hours, Djokovic beat Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.

With this win, The Serbian has taken his Grand Slam tally to 17. Only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) have won more Grand Slam titles in the tennis history.

Djokovic was the clear favourite to win the title and kicked off the match with an easy victory in the first set. However, Thiem with an aim to clinch his first Grand Slam title bounced back and took the second and third set.

The Serbian kept his nerves and found his rhythm back as he outclassed the Austrian in the fourth set 6-3, taking the match in the decider.

In the fifth set, Djokovic rose to the occasion and sealed the match in his favour. (ANI)

