Novak Djokovic overtakes Sampras with record-shattering 7th year-end No. 1 finish

Paris [France], November 6 (ANI): Novak Djokovic has clinched the year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time after a season full of historic achievements. The Serbian achieved this feat after he stormed into the title clash of Paris Masters on Saturday.

The 20 times Grand Slam champion eclipsed the mark previously he shared with American Pete Sampras for the most year-end No. 1 finishes in history.

By defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-finals, Djokovic breaks a tie with Sampras, who completed six straight year-end No. 1 finishes between 1993-98. Djokovic has achieved the feat in seven of the past 11 seasons (also 2011-12, '14-15, '18 and '20).



Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said, as per atptour.com: "Finishing the season as No. 1 is a monumental achievement. To do it seven times, in this incredible era of men's professional tennis, is hard to describe. Novak deserves huge credit and recognition for continuing to redefine excellence in our sport, year after year. Congratulations to him and his team on this outstanding new milestone."

It marks the 17th time in the past 18 seasons (barring Andy Murray in 2016) that the year-end No. 1 has been held by Djokovic, Rafael Nadal (five times: 2008, '10, '13, '17, '19) or Roger Federer (also five times: 2004-07, '09).

Djokovic eclipsed Federer's all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks (as of November 22). The Serbian's fifth stint in the top spot began in the week of February 3, 2020. (ANI)

