Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic progresses to Wimbledon semi-finals

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:12 IST

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): Serbian Novak Djokovic progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-final match on Wednesday.
Djokovic brought his A game to the court and he did not allow the Belgian Goffin to spring any kind of momentum in the match.
Goffin produced a good show in the opening set of the match and he was able to take a 4-3 lead, but Djokovic displayed a dominating performance, not allowing Goffin to win any other game and the Serbian sealed the set 6-4.
The second set proved as an embarrasment for Goffin as he was not able to win any game and he ended up losing the second set quite comprehensively. Djokovic won the second set 6-0.
Djokovic did not have any problem in winning the final set and he wraped up the set 6-2, winning the match 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.
The Serbian already has four Wimbledon titles to his name and if he goes on to win the tournament this year, he will get levelled0 with Bjorn Borg and Laurie Doherty on five titles.
There are only three men who have won more Wimbledon titles than him : Roger Federer, William Renshaw and Pete Sampras with seven Wimbledon titles.
Djokovic will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals on Friday, July 12 (ANI)

