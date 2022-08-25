Novak Djokovic pulls out from US Open due to vaccination policy of federal government

New York [US], August 25 (ANI): Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming US Open as he is unable to enter the country due to the United States government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens.

"Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 US Open prior to the draw taking place this morning. The official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made. As the Qualifying Tournament has commenced, his withdrawal resulted in a Lucky Loser being included in the draw," said a statement from US Open.

Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director said in a statement, "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-U.S.citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."

It is not the first time that Djokovic has faced this issue. Earlier in January this year, he could not participate in the Australian Open due to the same reason.

US Open will take place from August 29 to September 11 this year.

Recently in July, Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles, clinching his 21st grand slam title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles final.

He reached his fourth consecutive title after defeating his Aussie counterpart by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

His seventh Wimbledon title win draws him level with US legend Pete Sampras' tally of single trophies wins at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 35-year-old Serbian is now just one title shy to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon title wins and one grand slam title away from equaling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major title wins. (ANI)