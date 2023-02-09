Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek included on Indian Wells entry list

California [US], February 9 (ANI): Two of the biggest names on the men's entry list for the Indian Wells Open, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament, as reported by ESPN.

On Wednesday, Novak Djokovic was added to the list of competitors for the forthcoming Indian Wells tournament, but it is anticipated that his travel to the United States will be prohibited due to his Covid vaccination status.

Djokovic, a five-time victor in the desert, could not compete in last year's competition because of his immunisation history.

It would be "disgraceful," according to Tommy Haas, the director of the Indian Wells tournament if Djokovic was barred from participating in any other tournaments in the United States this year.

One of the most well-known unvaccinated players in the world, Djokovic, missed the Australian Open in 2022.



His win at the Australian Open 2023 earned him a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title and the top spot in the global rankings. He regained entrance into the event this year.

There will still be a tonne of quality on display in Indian Wells even if Djokovic is unable to compete.

Carlos Alcaraz, the second-ranked player, will make his Indian Wells comeback after missing the Australian Open due to injury. Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals last year. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Casper Ruud, and No. 5 Andrey Rublev are also competitors. Taylor Fritz will go into the tournament as defending champion.

The World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will return to defend her championship. She will be joined by Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up and champion of the Australian Open.

Ons Jabeur, No. 3, Jessica Pegula, No. 4, Caroline Garcia, and No. 6 Coco Gauff are also on the list.

Winners of the qualifying event and those who received wild cards, whose names will be revealed in the coming weeks, will fill the remaining seats in the draws. (ANI)

