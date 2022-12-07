Novak Djokovic to begin Australian Open 2023

Melbourne[Australia], December 7 (ANI): Resurgent Novak Djokovic will initiate his Australian Open campaign at the iconic Rod Laver arena in Melbourne after he was granted a visa to enter the country.

The tennis Grand Slam starts on January 16, 2023. The Serbian missed the opening Grand Slam of 2022 as he was deported by the Australian government over his vaccination status. There has been a lot of speculation since his last year's unceremonious exit from Australia. The right-hand server returns to the court with a bag full of hopes to make history by winning his tenth Australian Open title. He is keen to answer his setback with a comeback statement.

It's challenging to evaluate that mess one year later, it's difficult to recall the pandemic-fueled mood and silly season frenzy that turned Djokovic's struggle to obtain a visa while unvaccinated into a soap opera that had viewers around the globe huddling around live streams of obscure court hearings and a media pack camped outside the immigration detention hotel in Carlton.

Therefore, when the Albanese government overturned Djokovic's automatic visa suspension a few weeks ago, it was a relief and a victory for common sense. It was also a relief to see Djokovic react to the news with humility and thankfulness rather than his characteristic tone-deaf hubris.

Relieved Djokovic said that he is ecstatic and was concerned for his loved ones after witnessing a torrid time in Australia.



"It was a relief ... knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously," expressed Djokovic as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Rod Laver arena has been a happy grand slam hunting ground for the Serbian. He is perturbed over his acceptance in front of the rough Aussie crowd, as he was booed and ridiculed and people wanted to see him go packing.

"Expect boos - long, loud and sustained in their disgust - from those who just have to let fly with their frustration and fury,"said Djokovic.

Novak looks determined to overtake his fellow competitor Rafael Nadal from Spain in the Grand Slam tally.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal stands tall in the rankings of the all-time highest number of Grand Slam achievers with a tally of 22 followed by Serbian Novak Djokovic's 21

The feisty Serbian has shared the stage with the legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.(ANI)

