Novak Djokovic to compete at US Open after COVID-19 vaccine policy change

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): The 22-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at this year's US Open after the United States announced it is lifting its vaccine mandate on international travellers, as reported by Sky sports.

The world No. 1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had previously been unable to enter America.

The United States announced that the Covid vaccine requirement for international travellers will end on May 11, the White House said in the statement adding that on the same day, the COVID-19 public health emergency will also end.



In a statement, the White House said, "Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends."

Due to his lack of vaccinations, Djokovic was unable to compete in the 2022 Australian Open and US Open events.

According to Sky sports, the Serb had requested a special exemption to compete in the US last month at the Miami Open and the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but he was not granted it.

Djokovic participated in this year's Australian Open in January and won his most recent major singles championship since entry into Australia is no longer conditional upon receiving a Covid-19 immunisation.

Djokovic has clinched the US Open title three times, with his triumphs coming in 2011, 2015 and 2018. (ANI)

