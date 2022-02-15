Novak Djokovic 'willing' to sacrifice trophies than be forced to get COVID vaccine

London [UK], February 15 (ANI): The world number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic has stated that he would rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but added that he supports an individual's freedom to choose.

The Serbian was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine. "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic told BBC news.



Last month, Novak Djokovic failed to participate in the Australian Open 2022 as he was deported by the Australian government after a row on his vaccine status. Djokovic had his visa revoked twice when he was eventually deported by the Australian government.

"I was never against vaccination," he added and confirmed that he'd had vaccines as a child. Djokovic further added: "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

When asked about why he is letting go of the chance to win more Grand Slams, Djokovic replied: "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships this month. The Serbian is also on the entry list for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 in California starting next month. (ANI)

