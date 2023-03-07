Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid visa row

California [US], March 7 (ANI): The 22-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, as reported by Skysports.

The organisers confirmed on Sunday in an indication that the world number one's application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the US might have failed.

A statement from Indian Wells organisers released on Sunday read, "World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field."

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, appealed to the US government in February for a special exception to be granted so that he may compete in this week's tournament in Indian Wells and the subsequent one in Miami.

The United States now forbids the entry of unvaccinated foreign nationals; as a result, Djokovic was unable to attend the US Open in New York last year.



It would be "disgraceful," according to Tommy Haas, director of the Indian Wells tournament if Djokovic were denied entry this year.

Five times in the past, Djokovic has triumphed at Indian Wells, most recently in 2016.

The Serb, who also skipped the Australian Open in 2022 because of his immunization status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid vaccine.

At the 2023 Australian Open in January, Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam championship by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in straight sets.

The 35-year-old is now scheduled to return to action on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April after suffering his first defeat of the year when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals in Dubai last week. (ANI)

