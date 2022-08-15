Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Hubert Hurkacz to win Montreal title

Montreal [Canada], August 15 (ANI): Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain produced a stellar performance to clinch the National Bank Open on Sunday, defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

The Spaniard claimed his seventh tour-level title with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Hurkacz.

The 31-year-old worked his way into the final by dialling up his charge and locking in on a return to control the last two sets. After getting the momentum-shifting break early in the second set, Carreno Busta earned his breakthrough in the third game of set three as he closed in the win.



He sealed victory in style, converting on his third break point of the match at the National Bank Open.

In the first two sets, there were no other breakpoints and just one deuce game, on the Hurkacz serve midway through the second. Carreno Busta forced the match to a decider with an unreturned serve after just one hour and five minutes of play on Court Central. Forty minutes later, he finished the match as the Montreal champion.

"It's an amazing feeling to be a Masters 1000 winner," he said post-match.

"It's the best title of my career for sure and I don't know how I'm feeling in this moment. I know that during all the week we worked very hard, also the weeks before. It's very important to be very positive all the time. It's not my best season this year. I lost some matches that probably other seasons I didn't lose, but I just tried to continue believing in my team, in myself and in my game," he added.

"I lost the first set, just one break, but you know when you play against these kinds of players who have a really good serve it's really tough to be there. But I just continued believing because I know that I was playing better and better. I tried to be aggressive with my serves and I could make two breaks, enough to be a winner," he said. (ANI)

