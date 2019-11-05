Pakistan tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (Photo/ Aisam ul Haq Qureshi Twitter)
Pakistan tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (Photo/ Aisam ul Haq Qureshi Twitter)

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi slams ITF for shifting Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan tennis player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Tuesday slammed the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for shifting the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to a neutral venue.
The tennis star took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the ITF's decision and wrote: "A really shocking, embarrassing, disgraceful, sad and unfair decision by @ITF_Tennis to hold this @DavisCup tie on a neutral venue. Once again #Pakistan is getting penalised for someone else's actions. To me, it's absolute discrimination at every level."

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) independent security advisors, India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan had been shifted to a neutral venue.
"Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITF's independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on 29-30 November 2019, must be played at a neutral venue," the ITF had said in a statement.
"The ITF and Davis Cup Committee's first priority has always been the safety of athletes, officials and spectators and the decision was made on this basis," it had added.
It may be noted here that ITF's response citing concerns over the safety of athletes has come at a time when Pakistan has been witnessing scenes of anti-government protests dubbed Azadi March.
As per the Davis Cup Regulations, the Pakistan Tennis Federation now has the choice to nominate a neutral venue and has five working days to confirm their proposed venue. The venue will be announced once the choice has been submitted and approved.
The Asia/Oceania Group I tie originally scheduled for September 14-15 in Islamabad was postponed by the ITF to November 29-30 following a security review.
Earlier, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time. The letter was written after India abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This led to political tensions between India and Pakistan.
In the recent cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a few top players from the island nation refused to tour Pakistan citing security concerns.
The players who opted out were -- Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.
In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists believed to be from Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.
Since then, international cricket had eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:01 IST

Kiren Rijiju congratulates newly elected members of Gymnastics...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday congratulated all the newly elected members of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:34 IST

Djokovic, Federer drawn in same group for ATP Finals

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been clubbed in the same group for the upcoming ATP Finals slated to be played in London as the tournament's draw was revealed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:29 IST

IOC president Thomas Bach calls for tough fight against...

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 5 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Tuesday pledged USD 10 million to support a four-point action plan aimed at strengthening the fight against doping in sports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:48 IST

IPL 2020 can see 'special umpire' for monitoring no-balls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 got affected by poor on-field umpiring calls regarding front-foot no-balls, IPL's governing council can very well introduce an extra umpire to handle no-balls, a BCCI source confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:00 IST

Skipper Mahmudullah told us to play as 'collective unit': Afif Hossain

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Afif Hossain on Tuesday said that skipper Mahmudullah told the team to play as a collective unit in the ongoing three-match T20I series against India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:32 IST

Bangladesh always gives us tough fight: Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday said that the opponents should be applauded if they played well and he even appreciated Bangladesh's tough fight to the Men in Blue in recent times.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:45 IST

Aaron Finch to lead Northern Superchargers in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch will be leading the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' slated to be played next year, the team announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:35 IST

Eoin Morgan points out inexperience as a factor for defeat...

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After facing a defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Tuesday, England's Eoin Morgan opined that inexperience was a factor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:08 IST

Yet to sink in that we have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Tuesday said that it is yet to sink in that the team has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:56 IST

Canberra T20I: Steve Smith guides Australia to seven-wicket win...

Canberra [Australia], Nov 5 (ANI): Steven Smith played a knock of 80 runs off 51 balls to enable Australia to defeat Pakistan by seven wickets on Tuesday in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:37 IST

It's always nice beating a good team: New Zealand's Grandhomme...

London [UK], Nov 5 (ANI): After securing a win over England on Tuesday, New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme said that it is always nice beating a 'good team'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:23 IST

New legacy will begin with Ganguly becoming BCCI president:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that a new legacy will begin with former skipper Sourav Ganguly becoming the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Read More
iocl