Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Retired USA's tennis player Patrick McEnroe is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19, the player confirmed.

Patrick confirmed that he was in isolation for ten-to-eleven days as he had some minor symptoms.

The former USA's tennis player released a video on Twitter to give an update on his health.

"Hey everybody I am still down here in my basement, I have been here for 11 days as I started having minor symptoms back then. My test just came in and it has tested positive for coronavirus. It did come back positive, however, the good news is, I feel fine, the symptoms have passed. I feel 100 per cent," McEnroe said in the video.

"I am an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I am doing absolutely fine," he added.



Patrick had a glowing career for the USA and he called time on his career in 1998.

He also went on to become the captain of the USA's Davis Cup side and also managed to reach a career-best ranking of 28.

There are 754,948 people worldwide who have been infected with the coronavirus, announced the World Health Organisation adding that 36,571 have died from it so far.

The virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December, according to the latest figures published on the WHO website.

Europe is the world's worst-hit area, with more than half of all cases.

The WHO had declared coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)

