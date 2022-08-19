Petra Kvitova beats Ons Jabeur to reach Cincinnati Masters QFs

Cincinnati [US], August 19 (ANI): Petra Kvitova continued her winning campaign in the Western and Southern Open on Thursday as she registered a stunning comeback win against No.5 seed Ons Jabeur to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Kvitova defeated Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in a match that lasted for one hour and 47 minutes.

31 winners struck by Kvitova, including five aces, to 43 unforced errors. The World No.28 also found her best returns on big points, hitting neat winners to break for 4-0 in the first set and for 5-0 in the third set. 30 unforced errors committed by Jabeur, to only nine winners.



The Tunisian shot two double faults in her opening service game and only landed 35% of her first serves in the first set.

A battered forehand passes in the second game of the second set by Jabeur to get a foothold in the match. However, it was not enough to stop Kvitova from moving ahead and clinching a quarterfinals berth.

On the other hand, playing in her 40th WTA 1000 main draw Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters.

Tomljanovic was broken twice in the first set and once in the second. But after edging Kudermetova in the second-set tiebreak, Tomljanovic held the only break point she faced in the final set, breaking Kudermetova in the penultimate game and sealing the match in two-hour and 57-minute triumph. (ANI)

