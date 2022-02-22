Prerna Bhambri to host first-ever Tennis 'Fan Lounge' for Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Five-time national champion, former Indian tennis player Prerna Bhambri, is all set to host the 'Fan Lounge' during the country's Davis Cup World Group Playoff I campaign against Denmark on March 4 and 5 here at Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC).

The Lounge, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the sport of tennis in India, has been conceptualised to provide maximum fan engagement and create a buzz around the Davis Cup.

Prerna, who holds the distinction of being the only player to have won the national tennis championships four times in a row, will see her welcoming a variety of guests and stakeholders on her show in a bid to interact with tennis fans globally.



The 29-year-old Prerna with her expertise and experience will add a lot of value to the event as the host of the Lounge, which will be graced by Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan and Anand Amritraj, among others. During the show, she will address questions from Indian sports fans as well.

Excited about her new role, Prerna said: "It's a platform for tennis fans across India who will get to know our players and also interact with them which will motivate the aspiring young generation to follow in the footsteps of their superstars. I am super excited to be hosting the first-ever tennis Fan Lounge in the country. It's a great initiative to promote the game and a huge platform to get to know them inside stories of the making of our champions."

The Davis Cup World Group Playoff I tie between India and Denmark will be played on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC). (ANI)

