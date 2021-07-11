Proud to have opportunity to play in special era of tennis champions: Federer congratulates Djokovic

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Sunday congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning his sixth Wimbledon title.

"Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I am proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done," Federer said in a tweet.

Federer had bowed out of this year's Wimbledon in the quarterfinals.



World number one Serbian tennis player Djokovic on Sunday won his sixth Wimbledon title. With this win, Djokovic now has 20 Grand Slams to his name and he is now equal with Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

With this win, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams this year -- the Australian Open, French Open and now the Wimbledon. The top-seed would now look to end the year on a high by winning the last Grand Slam -- the US Open.

In the finals of Wimbledon 2021, Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centre Court. The entire match lasted for three hours and 24 minutes.

Ashleigh Barty on Saturday crowned the Wimbledon women's champion after she defeated Karolina Pliskova in the summit clash.

This was the first Wimbledon win for Barty and her second Grand Slam win. (ANI)

