Qatar Open: Kontaveit demolishes Ostapenko challenge to cruise into final

Doha [Qatar], February 25 (ANI): The number four seed Anett Kontaveit's seven-month hot streak continued with a 6-1, 6-4 win over the number 15 seed Jelena Ostapenko in just 68 minutes in the Qatar Open semifinals.



The result puts Kontaveit into her seventh final since last August, five of which she has converted into titles so far. The last of those was in St. Petersburg a fortnight ago, and the Estonian has extended her winning streak from that tournament to nine matches so far in Doha.

Kontaveit also sealed a place in her second career WTA 1000 final following Wuhan 2018, where she was runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka.

Dubai champion Ostapenko carried her own career-best nine-match winning streak into the all-Baltic clash, but came away with her fourth loss in five pro encounters with Kontaveit. (ANI)

