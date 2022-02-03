Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer set to team up for Laver Cup

London [UK], February 3 (ANI): Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be teaming up later this year for the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

Both players will represent Team Europe as they take on Team World in a bid to retain the Laver Cup for a fifth successive time under the watchful eye of captain Bjorn Borg.

Nadal stunned the world in an epic Australian Open final on Sunday night, coming back from two sets down to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and become the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Federer, one of the first to congratulate his great rival and friend, is delighted he will be joining him in London for the Laver Cup.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It's no secret that I love the event and I'm super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.



"Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup 'Fedal' comeback!" Federer continued.

Nadal has been part of the Laver Cup twice, in Prague and then again Geneva in 2019.

He paired up with Federer for their first and only doubles match together at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague back in 2017, delighting fans who revelled in the unique experience of the long-time rivals becoming teammates as they beat Americans Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in three sets.

"The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I've loved competing in it," said Nadal. "I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn!"

"Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we're able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers," 21-time Grand Slam champion Spaniard added.

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, the Laver Cup is played on a dramatic black court that will be constructed within The O2, a 20,000 seat arena. The three-day team competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. (ANI)

