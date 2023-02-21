Rafael Nadal backs Lionel Messi to win Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Madrid [Spain], February 21 (ANI): Tennis legend and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has backed FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award ahead of him.

Nadal took to Instagram after being confirmed among the final nominees and said: "An honor to be nominated again for Sportsman of the Year by The Laureus...but...this year... Come on Leo Messi, you deserve it."





With victories at the Australian Open and the French Open in 2022, Rafael Nadal amassed a record-breaking haul of 22 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic matched Nadal's feat in Australia at the beginning of 2023. Yet, the Spaniard continues to believe that Messi, who assisted Argentina win their third world championship after defeating France in the World Cup final, deserves to take home the renowned Laureus Sportsman of the Year title.

The nominations for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 have been announced and this year, the world's pre-eminent sporting awards ceremony will celebrate not only athletes who thrilled sports fans over the previous 12 months but several who will end their careers with a claim to be the greatest in the history of their sport.

Six nominees have been selected across seven nominated Laureus categories, with six inspirational programmes also shortlisted for the Laureus Sport for Good Award. The Award winners in these categories and recipients of the Awards presented at the discretion of the Laureus World Sports Academy will be announced at the Laureus World Sports Awards in the Spring.

The nominees for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award spent 2022 climbing to the very pinnacle of their sport. Lionel Messi collected the one prize that had eluded him by leading Argentina to the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe's hat trick in the final earned him the Golden Boot as the World Cup's leading goalscorer. Rafael Nadal ended 2022 alone at the top of the all-time list of men's Grand Slam champions with 22 titles after victory in Australia and France. Max Verstappen joins Messi and Nadal as past winners of this Award on the 2023 shortlist after defending his Formula One world title. Mondo Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on three occasions and won world titles indoors and out. Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a fourth NBA championship in eight years. (ANI)

