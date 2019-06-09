Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem, wins 12th French Open title

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Rafael Nadal defeated world number four Dominic Thiem 6-3,5-7,6-1,6-1 to lift his 12th French Open title on Sunday.

The final of the French Open was played on the court Philippe Chatrier and match lasted for three hours and one minute.

Playing in his familiar territory of clay, the world number two Nadal from the first set showcased his experience and dominated Thiem as he won the set 6-3.

After going one set down to Nadal, Thiem made a comeback as he gave a tough fight in the second set and, as a result, Thiem clinched the set 7-5.

Both the players fought hard for every single point, but it was Thiem who had the better of Nadal in the second set.

After that Nadal outclassed his opponent in the next two sets to seal the deal in the match.

The Spaniard Nadal brought his A game in the third set, dropping just one game and he clinched the set 6-1.

Nadal thrashed Thiem in the fourth set 6-1, claiming his 12th Roland Garros title.

The 33-year-old holds the record for maximum French Open titles.

The Spaniard had defeated Roger Federer in the semi-finals while Thiem upset Novak Djokovic to make it to the finals. (ANI)

