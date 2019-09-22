Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal out of Laver Cup due to hand injury

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Spanish Tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday withdrew from Laver Cup due to a hand injury.
Nadal took to Twitter and wrote that he has an inflammation on his left wrist.
"Sad I won't be able to play today. I have an inflammation on my left wrist. I will be supporting #teameurope from the bench! #vamos @lavercup what a week it's been!" Nadal tweeted.
Nadal was scheduled to play against Nick Kyrgios.
After Nadal's withdrawal, Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg has substituted Stefanos Tsitsipas in the doubles match with Roger Federer, while in the singles match, Dominic Thiem will compete against Nick Kyrgios.
Nadal expressed his disappointment over his withdrawal and said he had an amazing time playing at the Laver Cup.
"I've had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I'm so disappointed I'm not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest," Laver Cup's official website quoted Nadal as saying.
"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I'm going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup," he added. (ANI)

