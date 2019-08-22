Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Carlos Ramos
Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Carlos Ramos

Ramos to not chair US Open matches involving Williams sisters

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:30 IST

Atlanta [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Carlos Ramos will not be serving as chair umpire in the upcoming US Open 2019 matches involving Serena Williams or Venus Williams.
Ramos officiated as the chair umpire in the last year's US Open women's singles final between Serena and Japanese Naomi Osaka, CNN reported.
Osaka was able to defeat Serena, but the match was overshadowed by controversy.
Serena had accused Ramos of awarding a game against her and she even went on to call him a 'thief'.
When Osaka had come out to receive the trophy, boos were heard throughout the arena and the Japanese star was seen in tears.
Both Osaka and Serena have recovered from their respective injuries.
Osaka is currently the number one ranked tennis player whereas Serena is ranked at the eighth position and Venus is unseeded.
The draw for the upcoming US Open will be revealed later today. The tournament is slated to begin from August 26. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:24 IST

Cricket West Indies reveals Test jersey numbers of players

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to lock horns in the two-match Test series, jersey numbers of several Windies' cricketers have been revealed. Skipper Jason Holder will be sporting number 8.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:00 IST

Miguel Cummins replaces Keemo Paul for first Test against India

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Cricket West Indies' interim selection committee on Wednesday (local time) announced Miguel Cummins as the replacement for injured Keemo Paul for the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:26 IST

Jofra Archer imitates Steven Smith's style of leaving the ball

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match in the ongoing Ashes, England's pacer Jofra Archer was seen imitating Australia's Steven Smith's style of leaving the ball outside the off-stump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:36 IST

Getting selected for series against India means a lot, says...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who is expected to make his Test debut against India, on Wednesday (local time) said that getting selected into the squad means a lot to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:22 IST

Rohit should be included into the playing XI against Windies,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed faith in batsman Rohit Sharma, asking the Indian team management to include him into the final playing XI.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:21 IST

If we collectively play well, we have a chance of beating India:...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), member of Windies pre-series camp Ramnaresh Sarwan said the team would need to play collectively as a unit in order to beat India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:16 IST

West Indies Team upbeat for the challenge: Jason Holder on Test...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): Exuding confidence of giving a tough fight to India during the two-match Test series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that all the members in the team are upbeat for the challenge of facing the number one ranked Test team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:06 IST

WTC is going to take standard of cricket higher, says Virat Kohli

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): As India and West Indies get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series (part of World Test Championship), skipper Virat Kohli said he believes that WTC will take the standard of cricket higher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:58 IST

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:52 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Mike Hesson rejects speculation of applying for Pakistan's head coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson on Wednesday denied the speculation that he has applied for the post of Pakistan's cricket team head coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:18 IST

Indian women's hockey team win Olympic Test Event, beat Japan 2-1

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 21 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team won the Olympic Test Event by registering a 2-1 win against Japan in the final at Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl