Ramos to not chair US Open matches involving Williams sisters

Atlanta [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Carlos Ramos will not be serving as chair umpire in the upcoming US Open 2019 matches involving Serena Williams or Venus Williams.

Ramos officiated as the chair umpire in the last year's US Open women's singles final between Serena and Japanese Naomi Osaka, CNN reported.

Osaka was able to defeat Serena, but the match was overshadowed by controversy.

Serena had accused Ramos of awarding a game against her and she even went on to call him a 'thief'.

When Osaka had come out to receive the trophy, boos were heard throughout the arena and the Japanese star was seen in tears.

Both Osaka and Serena have recovered from their respective injuries.

Osaka is currently the number one ranked tennis player whereas Serena is ranked at the eighth position and Venus is unseeded.

The draw for the upcoming US Open will be revealed later today. The tournament is slated to begin from August 26. (ANI)

