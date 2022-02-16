Rio Open: Federico Coria upsets Cristian Garin, Thiago Monteiro advance

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], February 16 (ANI): Federico Coria on Tuesday knocked out the fifth seed Cristian Garin at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro.

The Argentine claimed a dominating 6-2, 6-0 victory over Garin. Coria now owns a 2-1 ATP head-to-head record against the Chilean (all on clay), including wins in their past two meetings.

Garin has now lost in the opening round of consecutive tournaments (Cordoba). He won the first three points and the first game of Tuesday's contest, but found little joy beyond that as errors crept into his game.



Coria will next face Fernando Verdasco, who was also an early winner in Rio with a 7-6(4), 6-3 decision over Lajovic. The 38-year-old Spaniard entered the event with a protected ranking and is seeking to build on a quarter-final run last week in Buenos Aires.

Thiago Monteiro, the lone Brazilian remaining in the draw, kept home hopes alive in Rio with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback against Sebastian Baez.

Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego, who lost to Diego Schwartzman in the Buenos Aires semis, got back on track with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Laslo Djere. He'll face Kecmanovic on Thursday.

Fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Sonego two weeks ago en route to the Cordoba title, was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Juan Ignacio Chela. The Spaniard faces countryman Pablo Andujar on Wednesday. (ANI)

