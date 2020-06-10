Roger Federer out of tennis until 2021 after undergoing knee surgery

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Wednesday announced that he will miss the 2020 season after undergoing his second knee operation in a matter of months.

The 38-year-old said he needed follow-up arthroscopic surgery "a few weeks ago" after undergoing a similar procedure in February.

Twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion will take his time to be 100 per cent fit to hit the court. Federer is looking forward to make comeback in the 2021 season.

"I hope you are staying safe and healthy. A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee. Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," Federer said in a statement on Twitter.



Federer's last Grand Slam win was the 2018 Australian Open.

The tennis season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and many scheduled tournaments are either postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the COVID-19. (ANI)

