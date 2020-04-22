Roger Federer suggests merger of ATP and WTA

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Wednesday suggested the idea of forming a unified governing body for the men's and women's tennis professionals.

"Just wondering.....am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?" Federer wrote on Twitter.



Unlike many sports, one of the ancient sports of the globe has two different governing bodies based on gender.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) deals with men's players while the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) looks after the female players.

Federer further explained that it should have happened much before but, as in the tough times of coronavirus pandemic has taught us to be united, this is the time to do it now.

"It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body," Federer replied to a fan who opposed the idea.



Romanian tennis player Simona Halep and former world number one Billie Jean King supported 20-time Grand Slam champion's idea.

"I agree and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I'm glad we are on the same page. Let's make it happen," Billie Jean King tweeted.

The tennis season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and many scheduled tournaments are either postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the COVID-19. (ANI)

