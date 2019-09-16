Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal (R)
Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal (R)

Roger Federer to play in Sydney, Rafael Nadal in Perth as ATP Cup draw announced

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:47 IST

London [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Swiss tennis player Roger Federer will begin the 2020 season in Sydney, Spanish Rafael Nadal will begin in Perth in the Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) Cup tournament, which announced the draw on Sunday (local time).
Serbian Novak Djokovic will begin at Brisbane in the tournament.
The tournament scheduled from January 3-12 next year will serve as a lead up to the year's first Grand Slam Australian Open.
The competition will see 24 countries split into six groups across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.
Recently, organisers announced that top 30 men's tennis stars will be taking part in the tournament. The matches will comprise of two singles match and one doubles match.
Djokovic's Serbia has been pitted in Group A along with France, South Africa, Germany, Greece, Canada and wildcard Australia in Brisbane.
Nadal's Spain will take on Japan, Georgia, Russia, Italy and the United States in Perth while Federer's Switzerland will face Belgium, Austria, Croatia, Argentina and Great Britain.
ATP Cup draw is as follows:
Group A (Brisbane) - Serbia, France, South Africa, TBA
Group B (Perth) - Spain, Japan, Georgia, TBA
Group C (Sydney) - Switzerland, Belgium, Britain, TBA
Group D (Perth) - Russia, Italy, USA, TBA
Group E (Sydney) Austria, Croatia, Argentina, TBA
Group F (Brisbane) - Germany, Greece, Canada, TBA
The top two players for each country are committed to play in the tournament, subject to change based on the ATP Rankings at the second entry deadline on November 13, when remaining team members (up to an additional three players) will gain acceptance.
On that date, a further five countries will qualify to compete at the 24-country ATP Cup based on the ranking of their number one singles player.
In the event, more than 100 players from 24 nations will compete for the USD $15 million in prize money and 750 ATP Ranking points. (ANI)

iocl