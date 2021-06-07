Roger Federer withdraws from French Open

Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Sunday withdrew himself from the ongoing French Open, tournament organisers confirmed.

"The Roland Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament," read an official statement.

Speaking about his decision, Federer said: "After discussions with my team, I have decided I will need to pull out of the Roland Garros today. After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it is important that I listen to my body and make sure I do not push myself too quickly on my road to recovery."



Federer on Saturday had stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open. He defeated German lefty Dominik Koepfer in a grueling 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 7-5 battle to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

The 39-year-old began well as he served smartly. But his 59th-ranked German opponent immediately showed that the game was not going to be a cakewalk as he hit heavy groundstrokes on both wings to keep the Swiss back.

The German tennis player took the second set to break Federer's rhythm. But after battling hard the Swiss tennis maestro got over the line as he won the next two sets to sail into the fourth round. (ANI)

