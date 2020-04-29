Rohan Bopanna gives guest appearance on AITA's "Webinar for Coaches"

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna on Wednesday gave a guest appearance on "Webinar for Coaches", an initiative by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India's (SAI), to share his knowledge and experiences with the coaches.

Bopanna spoke about the training methods required for Doubles player, his transition from Juniors to Men's circuit, and being almost double the age of his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov, among other things.

As India is under lockdown until May 3 due to the coronavirus crisis, AITA took this initiative with support from SAI to help coaches across the country utilise this period.

On the second day of the session, Yuki Bhambri, who is the former junior world number one, had joined the webinar and said that he is fit again and will get back to playing when the restrictions are lifted.

"I am trying to do training at home and keep myself active. In my family, all are fitness enthusiasts, so there is always motivation. I should be back to playing when this gets over," said Bhambri.

The webinar which began on April 27 will go on till May 9. (ANI)

