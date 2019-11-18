Rohan Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to shoulder injury

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Indian senior tennis player Rohan Bopanna pulled out of India's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury on Monday.

The 39-year-old has sustained tear in the supraspinatus tendinopathy on his shoulder which was confirmed after MRI.

"Yes, I have pulled out due to supraspinatus tendinopathy with an intrasubstance tear. MRI was done today which shows the result," Bopanna told ANI.

On November 14, All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) announced an unprecedented eight-member squad for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

On the basis of the fresh confirmations, the following squad was selected for the tie: Rohit Rajpal - Non-Playing Captain, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes.

Including three reserves Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Saikumar Mukund, and Siddharth Rawat.

Earlier the tie was scheduled to play in Islamabad but citing security concerns International Tennis Federation (ITF) has shifted the tie to a neutral venue which is yet to be decided.

India is slated to face Pakistan in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 Tie of Davis Cup on November 29 and 30. (ANI)