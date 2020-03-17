Roland Garros postponed until September due to coronavirus

Paris [France], Mar 17 (ANI): The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Tuesday postponed Roland Garros until September due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 edition of Roland Garros will take place from September 20 to October 4.

"The whole world is affected by the public health crisis connected with COVID-19. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020," Roland Garros said in a statement.

"Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned," the statement added.

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli called it an 'unprecedented situation' and said they must fight together.

"We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody's health and safety," Giudicelli said. (ANI)

